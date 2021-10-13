Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are specifically utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions. The company expects to record product bookings of $40-$60 million per quarter for 2021. It expects the figures to increase in the second half of the year from first-half levels. Notably, the company’s balance sheet is free of debt load, which highlights a sound financial position. However, conservative spending from upstream companies is leading to lower demand for Dril-Quip’s equipment. The company is witnessing a declining trend for its backlog, which is concerning. Also, the company's revenues for 2021 are expected to be a bit lower than the 2020 level of $365 million, despite the recovery witnessed in energy demand from last year.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $922.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 9,173.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

