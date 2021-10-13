DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.28.

DSDVY stock opened at $115.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.10.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

