Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DNE stock opened at GBX 488.98 ($6.39) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 423.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 380.65. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 491.40 ($6.42). The company has a market capitalization of £88.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.98.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

