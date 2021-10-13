Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DNE stock opened at GBX 488.98 ($6.39) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 423.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 380.65. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 491.40 ($6.42). The company has a market capitalization of £88.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.98.
About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust
