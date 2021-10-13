DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €42.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

ETR:DWS opened at €35.52 ($41.79) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €37.80 and its 200-day moving average is €38.12. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

