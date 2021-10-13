DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

