easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

