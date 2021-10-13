Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 11.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 36.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $49,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.17. 4,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.91. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.