Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,232. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

