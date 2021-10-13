Edenbrook Capital LLC Has $41.14 Million Stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marchex comprises 4.1% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Marchex worth $41,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,045. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,554 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $114,539.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

