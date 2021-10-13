Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.12

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.12 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.