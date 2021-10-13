Edgeware (EDG) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00218588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00095414 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,472,545,039 coins and its circulating supply is 5,833,148,748 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

