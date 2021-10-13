Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,142.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,515 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

