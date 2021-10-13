Effect.AI Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00096796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.19 or 0.00427882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

