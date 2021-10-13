eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFTR. Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

