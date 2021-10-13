Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.54. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 201,934 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $7,634,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

