ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.

ZIL2 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.64 ($16.05).

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €11.48 ($13.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $727.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €7.00 ($8.24) and a one year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

