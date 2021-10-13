ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELLRY remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39.
About ElringKlinger
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.