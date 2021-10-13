ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLRY remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

