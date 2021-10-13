EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.