Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.38

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$52.38 and last traded at C$52.24, with a volume of 1924596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.10.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

