Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.89.

DAVA opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

