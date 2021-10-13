Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $167.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup increased their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.89.

DAVA opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.