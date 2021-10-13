Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. 20,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,924,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

