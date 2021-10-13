Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.64

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.64 and traded as low as $43.75. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHSF. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

