Enigma Price Up 5.3% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $229,982.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.89 or 0.00321217 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001805 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

