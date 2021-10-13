Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 60,600 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

