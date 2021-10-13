Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 22,135 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.54. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.63.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

