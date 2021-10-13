Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 132.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,013 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.79% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 243,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

