Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $710.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

