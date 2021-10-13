Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exponent were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

