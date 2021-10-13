Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,518 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after buying an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after buying an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

Shares of CDNS opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.