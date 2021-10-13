Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 76,430 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 119.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,416,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,321,000 after acquiring an additional 456,043 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 423.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.