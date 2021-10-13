Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $527.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.58. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.