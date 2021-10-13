Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.64. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 692,912 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $14,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.