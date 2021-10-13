EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $81.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00118939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.13 or 1.00071388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.27 or 0.06119711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.