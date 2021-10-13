EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of EPAM Systems worth $88,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $582.56 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $610.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

