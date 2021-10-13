Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233,028 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.46% of MetLife worth $236,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 179,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

