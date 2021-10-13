Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157,754 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $126,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $338.18. 127,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,244. The stock has a market cap of $356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.96 and a 200-day moving average of $323.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

