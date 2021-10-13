Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,068,841 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068,841 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $116,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Centene by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 123,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.