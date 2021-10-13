Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lowered by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after buying an additional 233,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $760.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,485. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $824.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $783.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

