Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.88

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$149.88 and traded as high as C$153.16. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$151.46, with a volume of 18,043 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$162.11.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$150.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$140.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,582,638.75. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.