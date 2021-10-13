Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APAM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:APAM opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.