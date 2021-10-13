Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

EQR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

