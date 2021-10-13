Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

