ETNA Network Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $220,997.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETNA Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00116967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.85 or 0.99577494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.80 or 0.06101527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

