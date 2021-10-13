Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.74

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 2013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 41.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

