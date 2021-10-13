EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EverCommerce Inc. provides service commerce platform. It solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology and customer engagement applications. The company serves home services, health services and fitness & wellness services industries. EverCommerce Inc. is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

Shares of EVCM opened at 17.61 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.81.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

