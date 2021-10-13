Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of EVKIF remained flat at $$30.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

