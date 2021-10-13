Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,813 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

