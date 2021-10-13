Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $150.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

