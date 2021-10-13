Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.36.
NYSE EXR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $194.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
