Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.36.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $194.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.